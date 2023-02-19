Drunk driver stabs 3 police to death in southern China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southern China say a man stopped for drunk driving and not having a license stabbed to death three police officers after apparently being allowed to obtain a knife and return to the police station. The statement from Shangli County in Jiangxi province says the suspect had been detained after the incident on Friday night. It gave no details on why he had not been put in custody earlier and how he was able to return to the police station with a knife. Violent crime is relatively rare in China, where private gun ownership is forbidden. Knife crime is more common, however, particularly among suspects with mental health and addiction problems.

