Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

LOWRY CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal mandate for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been in place nationally for a year. An Associated Press analysis has identified about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals nationwide that have been cited for violations. Most were given a bureaucratic nudge to do better — though some nursing homes were fined, especially when they also had other problems. Some nursing home administrators say the vaccine mandate has made it harder for them to fully staff their facilities. They want the mandate to be repealed. But some public health experts say it is still protecting patients and staff.

By DAVID A. LIEB and KAVISH HARJAI Associated Press

