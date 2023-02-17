Election conspiracist to lead Michigan GOP through 2024

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party has elected Kristina Karamo to be its next chair during a convention in Lansing. Karamo is a community college professor who lost her race for secretary of state after mounting a campaign filled with election conspiracies. She will lead the party through the 2024 elections. She will be tasked with helping win back control of the Legislature and flipping one of the nation’s most competitive Senate seats while attempting to help a presidential candidate win the battleground state. The Michigan Republican Party has been torn by infighting and millions in debt.

