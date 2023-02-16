Websites of several German airports not reachable

BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency dpa is reporting that the websites of several German airports have been disrupted after what may have been a suspected hacker attack. Thursday’s disruptions did not appear to have an immediate impact on air traffic. Nuremberg Airport in southern Germany reported that its online site was receiving so many requests that it collapsed. The homepages of Duesseldorf and Dortmund airport in the west of the country, and Erfurt-Weimar airport in the east were also unreachable. On Wednesday, Frankfurt airport had to temporarily divert all flights after a problem with airline Lufthansa’s computer systems that was caused by construction work.

