Power outage impacting New York’s JFK airport Terminal 1

By Gregory Wallace, CNN

A power outage is disrupting flights at a John F. Kennedy airport international terminal, the airport said Thursday.

The New York airport reported a “power disruption at Terminal 1,” which handles international flights. It said that “some flights may be arriving and departing from different terminals.”

A source familiar with the situation said there was an overnight fire that has since been extinguished that cut off power to much of the terminal.

The New York Port Authority is currently working to restore power at JFK’s Terminal 1 by working around the circuits that were impacted by the overnight fire, according to a Port Authority official with knowledge of the ongoing outage.

If this method of restoring the power to the terminal is not successful they are prepared to use generator power to get Terminal 1 back online, the Port Authority source added.

The aircraft ramp around Terminal 1 has been closed and is scheduled to reopen Friday morning, according to a notice posted in a Federal Aviation Administration safety database.

The FAA referred questions about the incident to the airport operator. The Transportation Security Administration said: “TSA is eagerly awaiting the power situation to be resolved.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s John Miller contributed to this report.