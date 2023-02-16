Emily Ratajkowski teaches us how to say her name
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Add another celebrity to the list of names you’ve probably been pronouncing wrong.
The Tory Burch Tik Tok account shared a video of Emily Ratajkowski backstage at this year’s New York Fashion week in which she shared the proper pronunciation of her name.
“Rat-ah-cof-sky,” the actress and model says. “I’m Polish. That’s the pronunciation.”
The video also contained a graphic of Ratajkowski’s comment, giving a hint to how it is pronounced and adding, “Liana and I are both Eastern European so I was being playful! This is how you say it in Polish!”
Ratajkowski was also featured walking the runway on Tory Burch’s verified Instagram account.
“Closing the @toryburch show, surrounded by projections of Venus de Milo,” the caption on the video reads. “This collection is about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself. #ToryBurchFW23 #ToryBurch.”
In recent years stars like Rihanna and Adele have shared that their names are often mispronounced.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.