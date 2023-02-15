Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:31 PM

Wrightsell’s 25 lead CSU Fullerton over UCSD 76-73

KION

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr.’s 25 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat UC San Diego 76-73 on Wednesday.

Jace Roquemore’s tied the game for UCSD at 71-all with 1:56 to play. CSU Fullerton shot 5 of 6 from the line to seal it.

Wrightsell also had five rebounds for the Titans (15-12, 9-6 Big West Conference). Max Jones scored 12 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line. Tory San Antonio shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free- throw line to finish with 11 points.

Francis Nwaokorie led the way for the Tritons (8-18, 3-11) with 19 points and seven rebounds. UCSD also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Bryce Pope. Roquemore had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. CSU Fullerton hosts Cal Poly while UCSD hosts CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content