Rebel Wilson launching ‘Fluid’ dating app

Rebel Wilson wants to help people find the “kind of love with no labels.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star talked to People magazine about launching her new dating app, “Fluid.”

Wilson, who is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma, told the publication, “This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for.”

“What’s really cool is, it’s open to everyone,” she said. “You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was. It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you’re straight you could use the app and have an amazing time.”

Wilson is one of the co-founders of the app. She surprised many when she revealed in June 2022 that she was dating Agruma, who is a fashion and jewelry designer.

The star now says she wishes the app was around years ago, explaining she “never thought” that she was “was 100 percent straight.”

“Something like this would have really helped me and maybe I would have stumbled upon a female’s profile and been like, ‘OK, maybe I do want to message them.'” Wilson said. “I totally would have joined up for Fluid because you don’t have to label yourself in any way. You just see who you connect with. I know that, to me, it doesn’t matter about the gender, it just matters about the person.”

The app is scheduled to be available for download later this month.

