Bears purchase property for new Arlington Heights stadium

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have purchased the property that they’ve been sizing up for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights. The Bears announced Wednesday afternoon that they bought the 326-acre property for $197.2 million. The Bears cautioned, however, that the purchase doesn’t mean their plans for a new domed stadium and an entertainment district will come to fruition. The Bears currently play at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago. Economic analysts say creating a Bears entertainment district would create more than 48,000 jobs and generate $9.4 billion for the local economy.

