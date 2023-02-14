Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced.

California Lottery Director Alva Johnson said the winner was a man named Edwin Castro, but released no other information about him.

Castro declined to appear at the press conference. He instead sent a statement that said he was shocked and ecstatic but glad that the lottery helps to fund public education.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed received a bonus of $1 million.

The jackpot grew to the staggering amount of $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone coming up with all the right numbers for the top prize.

The winning numbers were selected Nov. 8 in Florida after a nearly 10-hour delay due to a problem processing sales data.