Parents, students ‘devastated’ over closing of Saint Joseph Prep School in Brighton

By TAMMY MUTASA

Click here for updates on this story

BRIGHTON (WBZ) — Students and parents are feeling outraged and blindsided after a Catholic high school announced it will be closed for good.

After 137 years of memories, tradition, and a home away from home, Saint Joseph’s Prep School will close at the end of this academic year in June.

Parents said they feel like the rug was pulled out from underneath them.

“Pretty sad,” said concerned mom Sandra Scully. “We didn’t know this would happen Friday. We just got a call saying there would be a notification that day and suddenly we found out the school was going to be closed.”

Scully drives her sophomore son 45 minutes to come to school each day.

“It was shocking to everyone. Everyone was devastated-some sadness then some anger, just a roller coaster of emotions the whole weekend,” added Scully.

Parents flocked to the school Monday night, hoping to get more clarity on the financial challenges the board of trustees cited as the decision to shut down.

News media was not allowed in the meeting, but leaders say they couldn’t find a strategic partner who could support the school long term.

“I want to know why they didn’t let us know earlier,” said parent Francis Benison. “Why didn’t they give us more advance warning because most of the school are already through their process of taking the kids their going to take in.”

Parents say other Catholic schools in the area are stepping up–extending their deadlines for students to apply.

The Duffy family has a junior son at the school who’s losing his senior year.

“When they were supposed to focus on college applications now, they have to get used to a new school,” said Kerri Duffy. “It’s pretty upsetting.”

In a letter to the school community the board said in part,

“We understand that this is very difficult for everyone in our community, and the full Board, administration and Congregation are committed to supporting our community members through this transition. Please contact us at sjpboard@saintjosephprep.org with any questions or comments.

As devastating as closing this 137-year-old institution is, we will work to ensure that this process is one that conveys the maximum possible respect and support for everyone whose lives and careers are impacted.”

But some parents aren’t ready to give up. There is a “Save Saint Joseph’s Prep” social media page that is gaining some momentum in the community.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.