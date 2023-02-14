Ohio proposal: Get parents’ OK for kids to use social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor wants to require parental consent for kids under 16 to get new accounts on TikTok, Snapchat and other social media and gaming platforms. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposal names YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, but it would apply broadly, to any online website, service, product or feature that requires consumer consent to register. It would not apply to “e-commerce” or “online shopping.” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says social media is intentionally addictive and harmful to children, and “parents should know about it before it happens.” A similar bill has received bipartisan support in the Democratic-majority Connecticut Legislature but hasn’t yet gone to a vote.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.