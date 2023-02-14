NJ TRANSIT bus crashes into tractor-trailer on Turnpike in Elizabeth, N.J.

By WCBS Staff

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WCBS) — An NJ TRANSIT bus crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Elizabeth.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on the northbound outer roadway of the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 13.

New Jersey State Police now say 25 passengers were taken to area hospitals, and four passengers refused medical attention.

The bus, on the 139 line, was headed from Lakewood to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

There were 33 people on the bus.

The remaining passengers continued their trip on another bus.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the incident.

