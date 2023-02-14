NJ Transit bus crashes into cement truck injuring several people

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) — A New Jersey Transit bus crashed into a cement truck on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday morning, injuring several people.

It happened around 7:35 a.m. in Elizabeth.

New Jersey Transit says that a bus on the No. 139 line, operating from Lakewood to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, made contact with a cement truck while traveling north on the NJ Turnpike near Interchange 13 in Elizabeth.

There were 32 customers on board at the time.

Nine customers and the bus operator are being treated for minor non-life threatening injuries.

The remaining customers were accommodated by another bus to continue their trip.

NJ State Police are investigating the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.