Culver City passes ban on homeless encampments amid concerns over impact of LA’s crackdown

CULVER CITY (KABC) — Culver City has passed a ban on homeless encampments in the city, citing concerns that Los Angeles’ recent crackdown could create more encampments there.

The Culver City Council voted 3-2 to adopt the ordinance during a Monday night meeting, which brought out several concerned residents during the public comment section.

Under the ordinance, homeless individuals will be allowed to have sleeping bags and blankets, but tents and other structures will be banned.

The controversial ban will not go into effect until other alternatives are in place, including housing through Project Room Key and local motels as well as setting up a designated camping site at the Virginia Parking Lot. An exact date for when the ban officially goes into effect has been released.

Supporters said the proposed ordinance would help homeless people find shelter but opponents believe criminalizing those living on the streets is unacceptable.

“We are talking about safe camping, which is fantastic, it’s a harm-reduction approach, and we’re talking about criminalization and declaring an emergency,” said public comment speaker Bubba Fish. “None of these things are the root cause of homelessness. We’ve seen the root causes of homelessness are people not being able to afford the rent.”

“Since we can forecast a shortage of housing, where will they go and why are we criminalizing the makeshift shelters of the unhoused?” said another speaker.

Advocates said it is unfair and illegal to prevent the unhoused from having a shelter. Residents said the growing encampments have become a danger. Both sides, however, agree something must be done.

“I think they should find places for them to go and put them there,” said L.A. resident Kathy Smith. “That would be great.”

Meanwhile, tensions flared Monday morning as crews dismantled several homeless encampments on Skid Row in downtown L.A. while police officers stood guard.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a dump truck’s crane grabbing one encampment’s canopy tent, which had apparently been constructed with a raised floor and walls. All of the debris was then hoisted into the truck and hauled away.

That sparked an angry reaction from some bystanders, who stood behind yellow police tape at the intersection of Fifth and San Pedro streets.

“So I built my house right here on wheels,” said homeless activist Stephanie Arnold Williams. “I was going to start building it for the homeless. They don’t want tiny houses here.”

Officials contacted by ABC7 said the operation was part of a routine cleanup conducted by the L.A. Sanitation department.

“I’m not sure what they’re calling it but this was not a ‘routine cleanup,'” the Rev. Andy Bales said in an interview, adding that it was part of a long-term solution to get people on Skid Row into safe housing.

“We have to end Skid Row as we know it,” Bales said, “and not allow people to suffer and die on the streets.”

One man, who was in a wheelchair, said he was injured during the cleanup. Apparent blood was visible on a bandage wrapped around his left hand.

“I had my knife sitting on my lap,” he said. “A police officer snatched the knife off my lap and cut my finger.”

Members of the cleanup crews declined to comment, as did LAPD officers at the scene, who said only that they were there to protect the crews.

“People are saying, ‘They should be able to keep their tents. They should be able to camp in L.A. like everybody else.’ Well no,” Bales said. “Not everybody in L.A. can go camping anywhere they want to go. You need to move inside, where you’ll be safe and where the street drugs and the violence will not continue affecting you.”

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass did not immediately respond to ABC7’s request for comment.

