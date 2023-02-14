At least 32 civilians killed in eastern Congo, says the U.N.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations says at least 32 civilians were killed by rebel groups in eastern Congo’s Ituri province. U.N. spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday that 20 people were killed by the militia group CODECO and a dozen more were killed by the Allied Democratic Forces, allied to the Islamic State group. The killings come amid surging violence across eastern Congo, where conflict has been simmering for decades, as more than 120 armed groups fight most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals. In response some local residents are arming to try to protect their communities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.