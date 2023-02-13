Mom describes attack after family got stuck during Sacramento sideshow; video shows kids fleeing car

By Lysée Mitri

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A family said they were attacked after getting caught up in the middle of a sideshow on their way home in Sacramento and video shared on social media shows some of the scary moments.

“We definitely all were fearing for our lives. I could hear it in my kids’ voices,” Amanda Hensley said.

She said her four children were in the van with her when they got stuck in a crowd at Amherst Street and Meadowview Road, where cars were doing donuts after midnight Saturday morning.

She said she was able to make it through the intersection, but then things took a scary turn.

People threw beer bottles at her van, someone pushed her children’s father, and, she said, they were attacking him. She said someone punched her 14-year-old son, and her younger children ran out of the van, screaming.

“When I saw them attacking their father, I thought I was gonna watch them kill him right in front of me and my children,” Hensley said.

People scattered when Sacramento police arrived on the scene. Police said they arrested one person for drug and gun charges, impounded two cars involved in the sideshow and are investigating what happened to Hensley’s family as an assault.

Hensley said her 14-year-old son was hit in the face, and his dad’s ribs are hurting, and he has a big knot on the back of his head.

Her minivan is also damaged. It has dents along one side, two windows are broken, and the taillights are busted.

“This was a family vehicle, and now it’s a box of trauma for me,” she said.

This all happened as Hensley was just around the corner from where she lives. They were almost home after celebrating her twins’ 10-year-old birthday with family and friends.

Now, she is hoping all the cellphone videos posted on social media of the attack will help to ensure that the people responsible are held accountable.

Friends are helping to raise money to fix or replace the family’s car.

