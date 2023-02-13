Indonesia promises move to clean energy, but challenges loom

SAMARINDA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia, one of the world’s largest coal-producing countries, has agreed to drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in the coming decades. Assistance is coming from several energy transition schemes with international stakeholders, including the largest-signed Just Energy Transition Partnership deal, valued at $20 billion. While Indonesia has vast renewable and green energy potential from solar, wind, geothermal and other sources, experts warn that the vast archipelago nation faces unique financial, policy, infrastructure and other challenges that will require innovation.

By VICTORIA MILKO and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

