Flint lifts 3-day boil water advisory caused by line break

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Flint, Michigan, has lifted a three-day boil-water advisory following the discovery last week of a break in a 24-inch transmission line. The city says in a news release that the advisory was lifted at 10:45 a.m. Monday following two 24-hour testing rounds for bacteria. Additional testing was being done on the repaired transmission main. Residents and businesses were asked Friday to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes. Flint’s water famously became tainted with lead in 2014 after officials started using river water to save money while a new pipeline to Lake Huron was built.

