Czech soccer player Jakub Jankto comes out as gay
PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has posted a video on social media saying he is gay. That makes him one of the most high-profile male soccer players to come out. Jankto posted a video on Twitter saying “I’m homosexual. And I no longer want to hide myself.” The 27-year-old midfielder is playing for Sparta Prague this season on loan from Spanish club Getafe. Sparta Prague’s official Twitter account retweeted the video and said “you have our support.” Women’s soccer features many prominent LGBTQ+ players but it’s still rare for professional male players to come out publicly as gay.