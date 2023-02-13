Bullets fly into restaurant amid nearby shooting in West Ridge

By MUGO ODIGWE

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A shooting sent people running for cover in the West Ridge neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victims were driving in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when someone inside another car started shooting.

Two men, 20 and 21 years old, were hospitalized in fair condition.

As the shots were fired, people in Pride Sushi and Thai, a nearby restaurant, started ducking for cover and running away. There’s even a bullet hole on the front window of the restaurant.

But neither the restaurant, nor the people inside were the intended targets.

Police are searching for the shooter.

