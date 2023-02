By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Team Fluff has taken home the coveted “Lombarky” trophy in the 2023 Puppy Bowl, winning 87-83 over Team Ruff.

Vivianne, a bulldog mix from southern Colorado, scored the game’s final touchdown after taking an adorable green turtle toy into the end zone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.