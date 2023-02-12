Priest killed in Mexico, threats force concert to cancel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A priest in western Mexico is dead, the eighth killed under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center identified the priest as Rev. Juan Angulo Fonseca. The center said Sunday that eight priests, including Angulo Fonseca, have been murdered during the current administration, which took office in December 2018. Prosecutors in the western state of Jalisco said the 53-year-old parish priest was killed by two shotgun blasts in the town of Atotonilco El Alto on Friday. Prosecutors said a relative fired the shots that killed the priest, and said the motive was “presumably family disputes.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.