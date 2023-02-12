Independent radio station in Cambodia shut on order of PM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — One of Cambodia’s last free media outlets has ceased operations after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered its closure for allegedly slandering his son. The story claimed that Hun Sen’s son, Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, had signed a donation on his father’s behalf for Turkey earthquake relief aid. Hun Sen said the article misinterpreted the facts and that only the prime minister has the authority to make decisions on foreign aid. The station acknowledged it made a mistake but that did not satisfy Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron fist for 38 years, during which he has cracked down on critics and independent media.

