Google to expand misinformation “prebunking” in Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google is expanding an initiative that shows promise in fighting online misinformation. The tech company announced Monday that it will roll out a new “prebunking” campaign in Germany. Pre-bunking works like a viral inoculation by priming a person’s critical thinking skills to make them more resistant to false claims. Last fall, Google tested the premise in Eastern Europe by airing short advertisement-length videos explaining how misinformation can trick the brain. Research shows that pre-bunking can be among the most effective tools to combat misinformation because it’s affordable and can be used on a large scale.

