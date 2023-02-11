4 taken to hospital after passenger bus collides with American Airlines plane at LAX

By Danielle Radin

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A passenger bus collided with a plane at the Los Angeles International Airport Friday, sending four people to the hospital, according to firefighters.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m.

A passenger bus was involved in a low-speed crash with an American Airlines plane on a taxiway on the South Complex, according to officials with LAX.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the tug driver was taken to the hospital in moderate condition, the bus driver and two passengers were transported in fair condition and the sole person aboard the plane, who was a worker, was treated, but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Los Angeles World Airports released a statement about the crash saying:

“The aircraft that was being towed from a gate to a remote parking location made physical contact with a bus traveling on the south side of the LAX airfield. Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and treated about five people at the scene (a tug driver plus bus passengers. There is no major operational disruption at LAX.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

