Spanish teenage cyclist dies after being hit by truck during training

By Matias Grez, CNN

Teenage cyclist Estela Domínguez has died after being hit by a truck while training, the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) said in a statement on Friday.

The accident occurred on a highway in the Spanish city of Salamanca, the statement said.

Domínguez, who was only 19, was described by the RFEC as “one of the most promising national riders.”

“From the RFEC we deeply regret the death of Estela Domínguez and we want to extend our sincere condolences to her relatives and teammates of hers,” the RFEC added. “All Spanish cycling is in mourning.”

According to the RFEC, Domínguez classified second in the junior category in the Spanish Women’s Cup in 2022 and had ridden for the Spanish National team in the Tour du Gévaudan Occitanie in the Nations Cup.

Her racing team Sopela, who Domínguez had joined at the beginning of 2023, said in a statement: “With immense pain, we have learned the news that Estela Domínguez has died this afternoon as victim of a crash while training.

“We still can’t process the incredibly difficult loss of our cyclist. We are with the family in these terrible moments. Rest in peace.”

CNN has reached out to the local police in Salamanca for comment.

Alejandro Valverde, the 2009 Vuelta a España winner, posted his condolences on social media.

“There are no words that help something like this,” he wrote on Twitter.

“All my love to the family and friends of Estela Domínguez and especially her father with whom I shared a squad in my early years. RIP.”

Domínguez’s father was Juan Carlos Domínguez, per Reuters, who won a stage of the Giro d’Italia.

