Safety investigators subpoena pilots over close call at JFK

Safety investigators say they have issued subpoenas for pilots of an American Airlines plane involved in a close call at New York’s Kennedy Airport last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday the pilots have refused three times to sit for recorded interview. The NTSB says the American plane crossed an active runway without approval from air traffic controllers, and that led to a close call with a Delta Air Lines jet. The Delta plane had to abort its takeoff.

