Police: Fatal stabbing reported at Minnesota high school

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul. The stabbing was reported Friday morning at Harding High School. Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Enster said a suspect, a 16-year-old student at the school, was arrested. He said investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbing. The preliminary investigation indicates no one else was involved in the stabbing. Enster did not say where in the school the student was stabbed. The school district locked down the high school about 11:45 a.m. and sent students home about 1:20 p.m. All evening and weekend school events have been canceled.

