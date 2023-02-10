Mothers forge friendship and support system in fight against abuse

By Jim Hummel

LOUISIANA (KATC) — Letitia Peyton and Leceta Chisholm Guibault met for the first time in-person Thursday, though their connection goes back several years.

“It’s so nice to meet you,” said Peyton as she hugged Chisholm Guibault. “We’ve come a long way,” replied Chisholm Guibault.

In 2019, Peyton was featured in KATC’s special report The List. Her son was molested by Fr. Michael Guidry. The report caught the attention of Chisholm Guibault hundreds of miles away in Nova Scotia. Her son Alex, who was adopted from an orphanage in Guatemala, has filed a lawsuit against a Louisiana-based Christian group, alleging he and others were violently abused for years.

“I started reading about Letitia, and I thought ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to send this lady a message,’ and what are the chances she’s even going to reply,” said Chisholm Guibault.

Peyton did reply, and the two women have helped one another navigate the challenges of similar family traumas.

“One of the things that does bond us is the trauma,” said Chisholm Guibault. “The trauma that we suffer because our kids have suffered.”

“When someone injures or hurts our children, we’re going to fight back,” said Peyton. “We’re tough, we’re strong, and when we can build those bonds and have each other to encourage each other and stand up for our children, it’s a big and powerful thing.”

It’s that attitude that is giving Alex Chisholm Guibault hope, as he pursues justice in his abuse case.

“That is just the way it should be,” said Alex Chisholm Guibault. “Mama bears fight for their kids. I know for sure, justice doesn’t just happen, you have to make it happen and that is exactly what they both are doing.”

