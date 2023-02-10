Man arrested after bomb squad called to Marina for vandalism and find explosive device

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said a man was arrested Friday after the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad had to be called into the 400 block of Andrew Circle on Wednesday.

Police noticed an explosive device had been thrown through the window of a residence after arriving for past tense vandalism. The device did not detonate and video surveillance revealed the identity of the suspect.

Wyatt Youngblood, 39 of Marina, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on Friday at 9:07 a.m. He was walking along the 500 block of Munras Avenue and Monterey Police took him into custody.

He faces charges of attempted arson, possession of an explosive in a private habitat, elder abuse, committing a new felony offense while on bail and vandalism.

Police said Youngblood had thrown an explosive device that later turned out to be a "mortar-style firework attached to a rock."

His bail is set at $1,020,4000, per the Monterey County Jail.