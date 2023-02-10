Linkin Park releases a previously unheard song

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Linkin Park has released a song called “Lost,” which features the band’s late frontman, Chester Bennington.

Remaining members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn and Dave “Phoenix” Farrell had teased that a song was coming.

“Lost,” released Friday, will feature on Linkin Park’s 20th anniversary edition of “Meteora,” debuting on April 7.

Taking to Twitter, Shinoda said of the song, “Finding ‘Lost’ was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.”

The music video that accompanies the song is animated and includes Bennington.

The last time the band performed together was in 2017, at a concert in honor of Bennington.

In 2022, Shinoda told fans they all still speak but not to expect any new music in the wake of Bennington’s death. On the band’s official page, he said “there’s no tours, there’s no music, there’s no albums in the pipeline.”

