Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who is accusing him of raping her over a quarter century ago. Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge Friday that Trump will give up the sample if lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first. A lawyer for Carroll responded to the letter Friday, saying the sudden offer to provide DNA after refusing to do so for years was an attempt to delay an April trial and prejudice potential jurors.

