‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime

Violent crimes across the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota have increased in recent years. The Oglala Sioux Tribe says there are only 33 officers and eight criminal investigators responsible for over 100,000 emergency calls annually. The tribe sued the federal government in July, alleging the federal government is not complying with its treaty obligations by providing inadequate law enforcement. Holly Wilson’s 6-year-old grandson was killed in her home in a drive-by shooting last year on the reservation, and family friends down the road were killed soon after. She is among the reservation residents seeking justice. After two days of court proceedings this week, a judge said he would take the issue under advisement.

