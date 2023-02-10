Skip to Content
DHS hires private law firm to defend against possible impeachment of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The Department of Homeland Security is bringing on a private law firm to help with potential impeachment proceedings against Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

House Republicans have been moving to build a case against Mayorkas as they consider launching rare impeachment proceedings against a Cabinet secretary.

“The Department of Homeland Security has retained outside counsel to help ensure the Department’s vital mission is not interrupted by the unprecedented, unjustified, and partisan impeachment efforts by some Members of Congress, who have already taken steps to initiate proceedings,” a Homeland Security spokesperson said.

“DHS will continue prioritizing its work to protect our country from terrorism, respond to natural disasters, and secure our borders while responding appropriately to the over 70 Congressional committees and subcommittees that have oversight of DHS,” the spokesperson said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

