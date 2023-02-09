Students walk out after told to limit Black History program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — More than 200 students walked out of class at an Alabama high school after they say they were told by school leaders to omit certain relevant events from an upcoming student-led Black History Month program. Students told WBMA-TV they were ordered to leave out major historical moments, including slavery and the civil rights movement, from the program scheduled for Feb. 22 at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. A telephone call Thursday to the Tuscaloosa County School District for comment on the situation was not immediately returned. The Tuscaloosa County superintendent said in an earlier statement the school system supports the students’ right to peacefully demonstrate.

