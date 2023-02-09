Pepsi sales rise 10% in the fourth quarter on price hikes

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter as it hiked prices for its drinks and snacks. The Purchase, New York-based company said its net revenue rose more than 10% to $28 billion. That was better than the $26.8 billion Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Pepsi’s net income fell 60% to $535 million, but that was largely due to a $1.5 billion impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets. Without one-time items, Pepsi earned $1.67 per share in the October-December period, beating analysts’ forecast of $1.65.

