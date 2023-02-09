Minnesota congresswoman assaulted at Washington apartment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota is recovering after an assault in her Washington apartment building. Her chief of staff, Nick Coe, says there’s no evidence the attack was politically motivated. He says Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building Thursday morning. She defended herself and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically OK. She called 911 and the assailant fled. The attack followed an assault on the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home in October by a man who told police his motive was political and that his intended target was the speaker.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.