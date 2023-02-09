Indigenous community advocates speak out to stop domestic violence after Nathan Chasing Horse case

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Advocates within the Indigenous Community are speaking out to make sure victims get help and resources, after the case of Nathan Chasing Horse garnered national attention.

Chasing Horse, the actor known for his role in the film “Dances with Wolves,” is accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting children under 16. Other accusers from across the country are also coming forward with various accounts.

“They are children. I am a mother, I have daughters. I couldn’t even imagine what they’re going through right now,” said Deanna BlackCrow, founder of non-profit “Her 38 Roses,” which helps domestic violence victims and their families connect to resources and support groups. “It strikes a nerve because my mother’s murderer just got out of prison last year,” BlackCrow said. Her mother, Debra BlackCrow, was pregnant when she was killed by her husband at 38-years-old.

BlackCrow is one of other advocates working to spread awareness in the Indigenous Community about how to access resources, what types of support services are available, and spotting the signs of domestic violence.

“There’s just a lack– especially in the indigenous community… the protocols or resources, the support groups– things that should be available,” BlackCrow said.

The Las Vegas Indian Center also shared phone numbers and resources for victims to seek help, including organizations such as “Her 38 Roses.”

