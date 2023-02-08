Reward for information in acid attack on Long Island college student raised to $50,000

By CBS New York Team

MINEOLA, New York (WCBS) — Nearly two years after an acid attack on a Long Island college student, Nassau County says it’s raising the reward to $50,000 for information leading to the attacker.

Nafiah Ikram and her parents joined county officials for the announcement on Wednesday.

In March 2021, a camera caught a man wearing a hood running toward Ikram in her Elmont driveway and dousing her with a bottle of acid.

She has had many surgeries to heal the injuries to her eye and skin.

Authorities believe the man they’re looking for is someone from the community.

