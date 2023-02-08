Reports: Phoenix Suns acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

By Jacob Lev, CNN

The Phoenix Suns have acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

According to the reports, the Nets are acquiring Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn. The Suns are also reportedly acquiring forward TJ Warren in the deal.

The trade is the second drastic move the Nets have made in the last week. On Sunday, the Nets traded star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Durant previously requested a trade during the offseason, according to reports.

Durant, 34, has been sidelined with an MCL sprain since early January. In 39 games played this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

CNN has reached out to the Suns, Nets and Durant’s agent for comment.

