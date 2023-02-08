Mexican avocados shipped for Super Bowl named in complaint

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One year after the Super Bowl season was marred by a ban on Mexican avocado shipments, another threat has emerged: An environmental complaint that avocado growers are illegally destroying forests that provide critical habitat for monarch butterflies and other creatures. The complaint filed with the Commission for Environmental Cooperation that’s part of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade accord accuses the Mexican government of failing to enforce its own laws on deforestation, water conservation and land use. It’s supported by Mexican environmentalists who have been threatened and attacked for opposing the endless expansion of water-hungry avocado orchards. Such complaints take years to resolve and won’t affect this year’s supply of guacamole.

