Lavrov in Khartoum to meet with Sudanese military leaders

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese state media says Russia’s foreign minister is poised to meet in Khartoum with military leaders on Russia and other matters. The country’s state-run SUNA news agency said Thursday that Russia’s envoy is expected to engage on Sudan-Russia ties and Khartoum’s role in its neighbouring conflict-stricken countries. The visit comes as senior diplomats from the U.S. and other European nations concluded two-day talks with Sudanese military leaders and pro-democracy groups to push for a final peace deal in Sudan. The Russian foreign minister’s visit is also part of a multi-leg Africa trip that took him to Mali and Mauritania.

