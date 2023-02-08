Japan, Philippines to sign plans to boost defense ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are expected to sign key agreements to boost their defense ties Thursday. Marcos is visiting Japan soon after he signed agreements allowing the United States greater access to Philippine military bases to keep in check China’s territorial ambitions. The main agreement being signed is a move toward allowing Japanese troops greater access to Filipino territory as Asia sees tensions around China’s growing influence. It means Japanese troops might join more training exercises in the Philippines and respond to natural disasters in the Southeast Asian country.

