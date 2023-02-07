Trudeau says Canadian health care isn’t living up to promise
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s health care system isn’t living up to its promise, and he plans to add billions more in funding. Trudeau says wait times in emergency departments have become dangerously long, people are waiting too long for essential surgeries and millions of Canadians are without a family doctor. He says Canada’s public health care system has been a core part of what it means to be Canadian. Trudeau’s Liberal Party government has presented a new health care funding offer that would see Ottawa shift $196 billion Canadian to the provinces and territories, which oversee health care in the country.