Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.

The Los Angles, California-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $70 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.3 million.

