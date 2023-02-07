Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader’s giving birth to one

NEW YORK (AP) — At a time when community newspapers across the United States are dying at alarming rates, longtime activist Ralph Nader is giving birth to one. He’s bankrolling the start of the Winsted Citizen, covering the New England mill town where he grew up and still lives in northwestern Connecticut. He grew up delivering a long-gone local daily, and Winsted hasn’t had a newspaper devoted to it since a weekly shut down in 2017. Since 2005, the U.S. has lost an estimated 2,500 newspapers, the vast majority of them non-dailies covering small communities. Nader hopes to buck that trend and inspire others.

