LeBron James breaks NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By Matias Grez and Jason Hanna, CNN

King James is now the king of NBA scoring.

LeBron James on Tuesday became the association’s all-time leading scorer in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, surpassing the record that six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years.

Needing 36 points to break the mark entering the game, James got the last two with a fadeaway jumper from the left elbow with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter, cutting the Thunder’s lead to 104-99 and sending a supercharged crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

James stretched his arms in celebration, and officials paused the game for minutes to honor him on the court, where his mother, wife and children met and embraced him.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver congratulated him, and Abdul-Jabbar — in attendance and clapping as James neared the record — handed him a game ball at center court.

“I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind,” James said into a microphone before asking the crowd to honor Abdul-Jabbar with a standing ovation.

He asked the crowd to give Kareem a standing ovation.

“Everybody that’s ever been a part of this run with me the last … 20-plus years, I just want to say I thank you so much, because I wouldn’t be me without y’all.”

James’ record-breaking feat is even more impressive given he’s widely considered a pass-first player in the league, recently claiming the fourth spot in the NBA’s all-time assist list.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.