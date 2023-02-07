Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A man from Las Vegas has been arrested and accused in an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.

Police said a nine-month pregnant woman was walking her two dogs in Studio City when she was approached by an armed male suspect.

According to LAPD, the suspect pointed a pistol at the victim and took both French Bulldogs. The suspect then fled the area with the dogs in a gray SUV.

Police later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis of Las Vegas.

In a news conference on Monday, police said that detectives discovered the suspect had attempted to extort the victim by using a phone of a man he met on a dating website.

Police said that a witness recalled overhearing Lewis discuss the dogs during a conversation and was able to provide the suspect’s physical description and dating application.

As a result of this information, LAPD said detectives conducted several search warrants and identified Lewis.

According to police, Lewis was taken into custody on Jan. 26 in the city of Glendale.

