Guardacostas de EE.UU. encuentra a un grupo de inmigrantes que llevaba ocho días en una isla deshabitada, sin agua ni comida

#Breaking @USCG Cutter Bernard C. Webber’s crew transferred 28 people to @TheRBDF, Fri, after 2 rescues off Bahamian islands & a suspected smuggling venture off Haulover Inlet. “Smugglers don’t care if your loved ones live, die, they only care about the $$.” – Lt. Cmdr. Spado. pic.twitter.com/6i7qxWKacI — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 3, 2023

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.